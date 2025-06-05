Joe Biden slams Donald Trump, denies losing mental control, asserts, 'I made the decisions'

Former President Joe Biden firmly rejected claims questioning his control over the presidency, doubling down on his use of an autopen—a mechanical device that replicates a person’s signature—to sign pardons, executive orders, and legislation.

Advertisement

“I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false,” Biden said in a statement, according to Fox News.

He further accused President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans of using these allegations as a distraction from legislative efforts they oppose. Biden said, “This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations,”

Trump orders investigation into Biden’s actions President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Biden by directing his administration to investigate Biden’s actions, alleging aides concealed Biden’s cognitive decline and casting doubt on the legitimacy of his autopen use.

Advertisement

Trump’s memo described the situation as “one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history,” alleging, “The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden’s signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts.”

Trump appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House counsel David Warrington to lead the inquiry.

Autopen use long established and constitutionally valid Despite Trump’s accusations, the Justice Department, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, has recognised autopen use for decades. The president’s pardon power is absolute and enshrined in the US Constitution.

No evidence has been presented showing Biden was unaware of actions signed on his behalf.

Congressional Republicans demand answers House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has intensified the investigation, demanding interviews with five former senior Biden aides. Comer alleges a “cover-up” regarding Biden’s mental state and who was truly in control.

Advertisement

“These five former senior advisors were eyewitnesses to President Biden’s condition and operations within the Biden White House,” Comer said. “They must appear before the House Oversight Committee and provide truthful answers about President Biden’s cognitive state and who was calling the shots.”

Requested witnesses include White House senior advisers Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn, former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, former Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, and former counselor Steve Ricchetti. Comer also called for Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor and several former aides to testify.

Comer warned that subpoenas would be issued if voluntary cooperation is not granted: “I think that people will start coming in the next two weeks… we’ll release the transcribed interviews, so it’ll be very transparent.”

Advertisement

Democrats dismiss probe as political theater Democrats have dismissed the GOP investigation as a distraction with no basis in fact.

“Chairman Comer had his big shot in the last Congress to impeach Joe Biden and it was, of course, a spectacular flop,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), ranking member of the oversight committee. “And now he’s just living off of a spent dream. It’s over. And he should give up the whole thing.”

GOP claims focus on final executive actions Republicans have zeroed in on Biden’s final executive orders and pardons, suggesting they may be invalid due to his alleged incapacity.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said, “The American people didn’t elect a bureaucracy to run the country. I think that the American people deserve to know the truth and they want to know the truth of what happened.”

Advertisement

Controversy fueled by book allegations The inquiry has been partly fueled by the book Original Sin by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson, which alleges that Biden’s cognitive state limited his control, saying, “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.”

Biden’s family and allies have strongly rejected the book’s claims. Naomi Biden, the former president’s granddaughter, called it “political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class.”

Target: Family pardons, death row commutations The investigation centres on preemptive pardons Biden issued to five family members—including siblings James Biden, Frank Biden, and Valerie Biden Owens, along with their spouses—and clemency that spared 37 federal inmates from the death penalty.

Advertisement

Biden had defended the family pardons, stating they were intended “to protect them from future politically motivated investigations.”

Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who had pleaded guilty to tax violations and was convicted on firearms-related charges, was also pardoned by Biden on December 1.

In the final hours of his presidency, Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons to several key personalities, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 Capitol attack.

Background: Biden’s declining health questions Concerns over Biden’s mental acuity arose after a poor debate performance against Trump in the run up to 2024 election, where he appeared confused and misspoke several times. This performance led to his withdrawal from the presidential race and replacement by Kamala Harris, who ultimately lost the general election to Trump.

Advertisement