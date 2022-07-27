Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19, ends 'strict isolation'2 min read . 08:50 PM IST
The United States President, Joe Biden, on Wednesday tested negative for the Covid-19 infection, ending strict isolation. Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 twice, his doctor said.
Joe Biden tested negative on a rapid test on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, according to a letter released by the White House. The letter said that Joe Biden still has some symptoms of the disease but, "they’re almost completely resolved."
“Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures," the White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in the letter. Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21.
Biden's symptoms were almost “completely resolved", he said.
After testing negative for Covid-19 infection, Joe Biden will give a speech in the Rose Garden on Wednesday morning.
“Back to the Oval," Biden tweeted after the White House confirmed that he was clear to end the isolation period after testing negative for the virus.
Joe Biden also tweeted a photo of a rapid Covid-19 test with the line showing a negative result. “Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support," the president's tweet said.
The letter also said that the US President will wear a mask around others for 10 days. Joe Biden will “be very specifically conscientious" to protect staff and security who will be around him, the letter said.
Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21 and was experiencing mild symptoms. The US President then got himself tested for Covid-19 when he experienced a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough and his results came back as positive.
After his positive result, Joe Biden took the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said. He, however, continued to work during his isolation. Joe Biden held holding meetings virtually and addressed groups through tape-recorded messages.
Joe Biden said he was "doing well" in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. In the video clip, Biden also said he was "getting a lot of work done" and would continue with his duties.
