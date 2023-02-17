Joe Biden to speak with China's Xi to defuse tensions over ‘spy’ balloon
President Joe Biden is expected to soon speak with President Xi Jinping about the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon shot down by the US earlier this month
President Joe Biden expects to soon speak with Xi Jinping about the Chinese balloon shot down by the US earlier this month, signaling a desire to end a dispute that has highlighted the fragility of relations between the world’s biggest economies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×