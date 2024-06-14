Joe Biden ‘wanders off’ at G7 Summit as Italy PM Giorgia Meloni comes to his rescue; Netizens say ’please help America’

US President Joe Biden recently became the centre of attention as he was seen ‘wandering off’ away from G7 leaders during a photo shoot. Earlier, he awkwardly saluted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni while being welcomed by her for the Summit.

US President Joe Biden seemed to wander away while posing with other G7 leaders on Thursday, June 13.
US President Joe Biden seemed to wander away while posing with other G7 leaders on Thursday, June 13.(AFP)

US President Joe Biden is making headlines for wandering away from a gathering of the G7 bloc's prominent leaders. A video footage capturing the moment, which surfaced online, has gone viral. Joe Biden is currently in Italy to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit

A video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) titled 'Clown show' draws attention to this peculiar moment. The post reads, “President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 Summit and has to be handled back in. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group.”

Also read: PM Modi to meet with Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden during G7 Summit? Here’s all you need to know

It further notes that there have been several occasions in the past when such awkward encounter between the two happened. The post adds, “Biden was caught on camera saluting Meloni before shuffling away.”

The video clip shows the US president turning to his right and stepping away from the group of leaders posing for a picture. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni came to his rescue and guided him back to the frame.

Also read: Trump Tells GOP He Plans to Entirely Reverse Biden’s EV Policy

The leaders posing for the photo shoot included British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, apart from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Joe Biden. 

Netizens reacted to this video with memes, jokes and satires. A user stated, “President Biden appears to start wandering off at the G7 Summit and has to be handled back in. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was seen grabbing Biden to bring him back to the group.” Some users expressed concerns over the behaviour of Joe Biden, who is seeking re-election as the Democratic Party candidate in the upcoming Presidential elections for a second term, attributing it to age-related health issues. 

A second user commented, “Dear Lord, please help America. We’re hanging on by a thread. How much longer will they let him embarrass us?” A third user remarked, “This is what was caught on camera. Can you imagine what else he did right in front of world leaders? Such an embarrassment.”  

Also read: G7 Summit: PM Modi to embark on first foreign visit in 3rd term to Italy, likely to meet Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau

A fourth user noted, “I don’t think there’s any chance he makes it to the election, much less another 4 years. The Dems are in a bad spot, and they can blame no one but themselves.” A fifth user wrote, “Biden has made America a laughing stock. World leaders are escorting Grandpa around the G7 summit.”

Leaders from the G7 countries are meeting for a three-day summit, that will conclude tomorrow in the southern Italian region of Puglia (Apulia), to deliberate global issues.

