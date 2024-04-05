Joe Biden warns Netanyahu: 'US policy depends on Israel's immediate action to protect Gaza civilians, aid workers'
US President Biden condemns strikes on Gaza humanitarian workers, urges Israel to take concrete actions to protect civilians and aid workers. He emphasizes the need for an immediate ceasefire during a phone call with Prime Minister Netanyahu.
US President Joe Biden has expressed strong disapproval of the strikes targeting humanitarian workers and the humanitarian conditions in Gaza, deeming them as "unacceptable." The US President has urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take decisive and measurable actions to mitigate civilian casualties and ensure the safety of aid workers. The statements by Biden came during a phone conversation on Thursday, wherein both the leaders discussed the situation in Gaza.