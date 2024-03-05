Are you looking for new films to watch this week? Many upcoming movies promise to deliver fresh content that caters to various tastes, be it action, drama, romance, or mystery. This week's line-up of new releases in theatres has a little something for everyone. Let's have a look at what's releasing in theatres across languages this week.

From Kannada crime mystery ‘Jog 101’ to the Hindi horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’, here is a list of movie releases this week. There are endless genres to choose from, and the list includes ’Jog 101', ‘Thankamani’, ‘Boss’, ‘J Baby’, ‘Shaitaan’, ‘Bhimaa’ and ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’.

Jog 101 (Kannada)

Release date: March 7

Kannada language crime mystery thriller ‘Jog 101’, starring Vijay Raghavendra, is directed by Vijay Kannadiga. The star cast of ‘Jog 101’ includes Tejaswini Shekar, and Thilak Shekar which is set to thrill audiences with a mix of suspense, action and drama. The official synopsis reads: “Vikram comes to Jog in search of his extended family Sushma and Rakesh who have been missing for months. While looking for answers, he unravels a sinister plot."

Thankamani (Malayalam)

Release date: March 7

The Malayalam-language crime thriller, ‘Thankamani’, written and directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan of ‘Udal’-fame, features Dilip as Abel Joshua Mathen whose life turns upside down due to a real-life dispute which happened in Idukki in 1986. Produced under the banner Super Good Films in association with Raaffi Mathirra's Iffaar Media, the movie has music by William Francis and cinematography by Manoj Pillai.

Boss (Odia)

Release date: March 7

The female-centric Odia drama ‘Boss’ stars Varsha Priyadarshini in the lead role. Directed by Tripati Sahu, ‘Boss’ features co-stars Raj Rajesh and Harihara Mohapatra. The story revolves around a girl of the 21st century who wants to build her world.

J Baby (Tamil)

Release date: March 8

The Tamil-language social dramedy ‘J Baby’ features Urvashi, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Dinesh Ravi in the lead roles. The movie is based on real incidents. Produced under the banner Neelam Productions, Vistas Media and Neelam Studios, the film is written and directed by Suresh Mari. The story revolves around Urvashi, a middle-aged woman with mental issues, who has a tendency to steal petty items like electric fuses and letters.

Shaitaan (Hindi)

Release date: March 8

The Hindi-language horror thriller ‘Shaitaan’ features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj. The story revolves around a family on a vacation to their farmhouse in a secluded village that is ruined by an uninvited guest who seems to be puppeteering the daughter through black magic. Vikas Behl directed the movie which features music by Amit Trivedi. Produced under the banner Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, ‘Shaitaan’ is reportedly an adaptation of the 2023 Gujrati horror film ‘Vash’.

Bhimaa (Telugu)

Release date: March 8

‘Bhimaa’ marks the Telugu debut of Kannada director A Harsha. The action drama starring Gopichand who plays a dual role stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma as female leads while Nasser, Vennela Kishore, Poorna and Raghu Babu are a part of the supporting cast.

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely (Hindi)

Release date: March 8

The Hindi-language comedy, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’, is set in Haryana and explores the dynamics, relationships, and eccentricities between family, friends, lovers and police. Balwinder Singh Janjua-directorial film stars Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda, Karan Kundrra and Pavan Malhotra.

