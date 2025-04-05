John Abraham, Dia Mirza, other B-Town celebs join chorus against Kancha Gachibowli tree felling: ‘We silently watch as…’

Several Bollywood celebrities have joined the growing chorus against the Telangana government's plan to clear 400 acres of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad for IT infrastructure development, urging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to halt it, citing man-wildlife conflict. Taking to their social media handles on various platforms, Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Dia Mirza, and Sonakshi Sinha, have voiced their strong disapproval of the Congress government's proposed plan.

They have also rallied behind the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union, which protested against the government move.

Actor John Abraham made a direct appeal to CM Revanth Reddy, urging him to scrap the project, warning that deforestation would destroy a vital green lung of the city and displace protected wildlife.

“Hon’ble CM @revanth_anumula Garu, request you to scrap the plan of clearing 400 acres of trees/forest in Kancha Gachibowli which serve as a green lung for the city & also habitat for numerous species of protected wildlife thriving inside it for decades. Clearing the trees will leave wildlife without a home and exacerbate man wildlife conflict. Please stop this,” John Abraham said in a post on X.

Actor Dia Mirza echoed the concern for the deforestation of Kancha Gachibowli, supporting the UoH protesters and emphasizing that true progress lies in preserving nature, not replacing forests with IT parks.

“Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. ‘Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad🌳🦌🦚 #SaveKanchaForest 🌱 #ForNature #SaveCityForests,” the actor said.

Sonakshi Sinha also took to her Instagram handle to slam the Telangana government while referring to the Japan government's policies regarding preserving biodiversity.

“In Japan, trees are carefully relocated instead of being cut for construction. And here we just cut down 400 acres of forest overnight. No biggie,” she said.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani highlighted in her Instagram story that India needs forests to tackle pollution. “Our country struggles with pollution, we need forests for clean air, clean water and healthier future. Every tree cut, every jungle lost brings us closer to crisis,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 3, while taking suo moto cognizance of the clearing of forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, stayed felling of trees at the site and warned Chief Secretary of consequences of its order is not complied with.