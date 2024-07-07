John Cena announces his retirement from WWE; Fans react, ‘would be difficult to…’

John Cena will soon bring the curtain down on his legendary WWE career.

ANI
Updated7 Jul 2024, 12:42 PM IST
John Cena will soon bring the curtain down on his legendary WWE career
John Cena will soon bring the curtain down on his legendary WWE career

John Cena has announced his retirement. The WWE star will soon bring the curtain down on his legendary career. In a video posted on social media accounts of WWE, John Cena announced his retirement from the in-ring competition. He will bid farewell to WWE in 2025.

Cena announced a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada.

"Tonight, I am officially announcing my retirement from the WWE," he said in the clip.

This announcement has left his fans saddened.

"Will miss you champ," a social media user commented.

“He’s already dearly missed. I can’t believe this is actually real,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations on your retirement from WWE @JohnCena. Legend”

"Would be difficult to watch WWE without Cena," another fan wrote.

Some other wrote, “I'm going to miss him but I'm sure he will be back in a different way and for a different showdown. Wrestling is in his blood.”

Later in his speech, Cena revealed he plans to stay on to take part in Monday Night Raw as it makes the unprecedented move to Netflix in January 2025, as per Deadline.

"This farewell, it does not end tonight," he said. “It is filled with opportunity. Everybody, Raw makes history next year when it moves to Netflix. I've never been a part of Raw on Netflix, that is history. That is a first, and I will be there.”

"And along with that history making first, we are going to build so many unforgettable lasts. The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that in Las Vegas, WrestleMania 2025 will be the last WrestleMania I compete in," added Cena.

Cena signed with the WWE in 2001, cutting back to part-time in 2018 as he has continued to grow his acting career.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 12:42 PM IST
HomeNewsJohn Cena announces his retirement from WWE; Fans react, ‘would be difficult to…’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue