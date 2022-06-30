Xerox Holding Chief Executive Officer John Visentin died Tuesday after complications from an ongoing illness, the company announced.

“Since joining the company in May 2018, John drove Xerox forward," Chairman James Nelson said in a statement announcing Visentin’s death. “John’s drive, energy and commitment to the business and its customers, partners and employees will be greatly missed."

Before joining Xerox, Visentin, 59, worked at a variety of tech companies, including International Business Machines Corp. and Hewlett-Packard Co.

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox president and chief operations officer, will serve as interim CEO, the company said.

Visentin’s tenure was marked by an unsuccessful hostile takeover bid in 2020 for HP Inc., the computer and printer maker. Xerox, a pioneer in photocopying, argued the combination would help modernize the companies in the face of falling demand for printed documents. Xerox has been buffeted by declining revenue the past four years.

