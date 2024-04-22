Jon Bon Jovi is obsessed with Benjamin Franklin
Lane Florsheim ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 22 Apr 2024, 09:31 PM IST
SummaryThe rock star talks about making peace with aging, New Jersey pride and the new Hulu docuseries about his band.
Before he was a world-famous rock star, Jon Bon Jovi was a kid in Sayreville, N.J., playing in bands with his friends. That evolution, from opening at local clubs to fronting Bon Jovi, is chronicled in a new four-part Hulu docuseries, “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," about the musician’s life and career.
