Jon Bon Jovi is obsessed with Benjamin Franklin

You know, like George Washington slept everywhere. This is going to sound a little disgusting: I’ve peed everywhere. From the man who’s overly hydrated, when they said, “We’re going to name the rest stop after you," I laughed. I said, “I think that’s a great idea." I think it’s hysterical. But actually, when you’re in the company of Frank Sinatra and Vince Lombardi and Alexander Hamilton…It’s actually a very New Jersey thing. We’re often surrounded by backhanded compliments. That’s what New Jersey is—we are a shadow of New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. We had to work very hard, and we carry that with us where we go.