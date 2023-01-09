Joshimath sinking news: Town divided into 3 zones, most-damaged buildings to be demolished1 min read . 07:23 PM IST
- Officials have said that the buildings that have developed cracks and are most damaged, would be demolished first
The most damaged building in Joshimath, which is witnessing land subsidence for the past few days, has been divided into three zones based on the magnitude of the danger. Officials have said that the buildings that have developed cracks and are most damaged, would be demolished first. Several houses and roads have developed in Joshimath of Uttarakhand, forcing the state government of evacuating and shifting its residents to safer places. In total, 603 buildings in “disaster-prone" Joshimath have developed cracks.
The three zones in which Joshimath has been divided are 'Danger', 'Buffer', and 'Completely safe'. The administration is conducting surveys to assess the danger and buffer zones in the area.
"The zone which is totally unsafe, that has to be evacuated immediately, that has been called a danger zone. A buffer zone is a zone which is presently safe but can be endangered in the future. And the third is the completely safe zone. A survey is underway for the danger and buffer zone," R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, was quoted as saying by ANI.
He said, “We are collecting the details of the number of affected families including how many are residential and commercial. Besides this, we are also collecting data of the occupation of the families. Based on this, the decision can be taken on where to shift them. I am taking a look at the possible places." He added that the buildings that are most-damaged will be demolished “under the monitoring of NIM and PWD. The administration is making preparations for it."
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has assured all possible help to the Uttarakhand government in the wake of the land subsidence of Joshimath.
Meanwhile, nine municipal areas of Joshimath have been declared “sinking zone".
"We have urged everyone to work as a team and save Joshimath. Residents of 68 houses, which were deemed to be in danger of collapse, have been shifted. An area spreading across 600 houses has been earmarked as a danger zone and efforts are underway to shift the residents inhabiting the area. At this time, everyone needs to come together to save Joshimath," Pushkar Singh Dhami said.
Earlier on Monday, the district administration said basic facilities at relief camps set up for the affected people were being constantly inspected.
(With agency inputs)
