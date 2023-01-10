The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) reviewed the situation in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand and suggested that a safe evacuation of all residents should be the priority. Huge cracks have appeared on houses and roads in Joshimath, forcing the government to evacuate the residents of the Himalayan town to a safe place.
At a meeting of the NCMC, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said priority should also be accorded to the demolition of vulnerable structures in a safe manner. All the studies and investigations should be completed in a time-bound manner, the NCMC said.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand chief secretary also briefed the NCMC about the current situation in Joshimath. It said the people who resided in severely damaged houses were being shifted to safer locations.
The official statement added that relief shelters have been identified in Joshimath and Pipalkoti so that all the affected families can be accommodated there. The Uttarakhand government is providing appropriate compensation and relief measures to the affected residents of Joshimath.
The chief secretary apprised the committee that the operation of Joshimath-Auli ropeway has been discontinued and construction works in and around Joshimath Municipality area have been stopped till further orders.
For the relief and rehabilitation efforts, national and the state disaster forces, too, have been deployed by the district administration.
The cabinet secretary assured the chief secretary that all central agencies will continue to be available for necessary assistance.
Meanwhile, two hotels in the subsidence-hit Joshimath are being demolished amid protests from their owners and locals on the issue of compensation. Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View were leaning towards each other dangerously, posing a threat to human settlements around them.
