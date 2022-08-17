Journalist Rana Ayyub moves Delhi HC against attachment of funds by ED

Journalist Rana Ayyub, who was being investigated in the money laundering case, moved the Delhi high court on Wednesday against the attachment of funds by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rana Ayyub's petition against the attachment of funds by the ED stated that Provisional Attachment Order dated 04.02.2022 has lapsed and ceases to exist upon expiry of 180 days from the date of the Order. It also said that the proceedings before the Adjudicating Authority, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, are no longer maintainable as the authority is rendered functus officio.

