Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media3 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 04:17 PM IST
- Elon Musk tweeted late Friday that the company would lift the suspensions following the results of a public poll on the site
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter widens a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Individual reporters with The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other news agencies saw their accounts go dark Thursday.