Journalist Umesh Upadhyay falls from building, dies; PM Modi says ‘irreparable loss for world of journalism’

Umesh Upadhyay, a media veteran with 25 years of experience, tragically died in New Delhi after falling from his building.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Sep 2024, 10:34 PM IST
PM Modi and other media personalities have expressed their condolences.(X)

Senior journalist and media executive Umesh Upadhyay passed away tragically in New Delhi on Sunday. According to Delhi Police, the 64-year-old died after suffering injuries after falling from the fourth floor to the second while inspecting renovation work in his building in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj.

A Delhi Police official said that at 10:30 AM on Sunday, Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building and accidentally fell.

Several media personalities including Navika Kumar, Rahul Pandita and Pradeep Bhandari, expressed their condolences on Upadhyay's death.

"He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Centre at around 11 am. However, he later succumbed due to the fall," the official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Upadhyay was a media veteran with 25 years of experience in the industry. He previously worked as President and Director of media at Reliance Industries Limited. He was also the President of News at Network 18.

He also worked at Zee News, Janmat TV, Doordarshan, Press Trust of India and Sab TV.

After the news of his passing away came out on Sunday evening, his social media handle posted that Upadhyay would be cremated at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi at 12 pm on 2 September.

The Prime Minister also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyay ji, who made valuable contributions in the field of digital media and television," PM Modi said.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" PM Modi added.

Upadhyay graduated from the University of Delhi and later moved to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for his Masters and M.Phil in International Studies.

He was also trained at the famous Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. Upadhyay also attended the Asian Institute for Broadcasting Development in Kuala Lumpur and Thames Studio in the UK.

After starting his career as a lecturer at Delhi University, Upadhyay started his long journey in the media industry. He was also a commentator with All India Radio and a member of the Editors Guild of India.

Notably, Upadhyay was the father of Shalabh Upadhyay, founder of NEWJ.

1 Sep 2024, 10:34 PM IST
