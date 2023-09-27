Hello User
Business News/ News / JPMorgan Chase UK to block crypto payments from clients amid fraud concerns, says ‘making a payment, we’ll decline it'

1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 10:51 AM IST Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s UK digital lender is blocking customers from making crypto payments due to fraud concerns. making a payment, we’ll decline it

JPMorgan Chase's UK digital lender blocks customers from making crypto payments due to increase in frauds and scams.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s UK digital lender is blocking customers from making crypto payments, citing an increase in frauds and scams.

Chase UK clients will no longer be able to make crypto transactions via debit card or by outgoing bank transfer from Oct. 16, according to an email sent to customers.

“To help you keep your money safe from frauds and scams, we’re changing the types of payments you can make from Chase," the email said. “If we think you’re making a payment related to crypto assets, we’ll decline it."

Chase UK, which launched in September 2021, is one of the UK’s most popular neobanks, attracting 1 million customers after its first year of operation. It joins lenders like HSBC Holdings Plc and Nationwide Building Society, which tightened limits on retail customers’ access to cryptoassets earlier this year, citing the risks they pose.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of crypto scams targeting U.K. consumers, so we have taken the decision to prevent the purchase of crypto assets on a Chase debit card or by transferring money to a crypto site from a Chase account," a Chase spokesperson said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 10:51 AM IST
