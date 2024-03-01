JPMorgan Holds Private Credit Tie-Up Talks With FS, Octagon
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has held discussions to partner with FS Investments and Octagon Credit Investors to expand its reach in the $1.7 trillion private credit market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
