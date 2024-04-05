JPMorgan Promotes Banking Executives Under Petno, Gori

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Doug Petno and Filippo Gori promoted a handful of executives in its expanded global banking unit, the latest in a series of management moves across the biggest US bank’s Wall Street operations.

Dorothee Blessing, Jay Horine, Kevin Foley and Anu Aiyengar will take on larger roles within global investment banking, which Petno and Gori will jointly lead, according to an internal memo Thursday. Blessing and Horine will oversee global investment-banking coverage, while Foley takes over global capital markets and Aiyengar becomes global head of advisory.

Petno and Gori also named John Simmons head of commercial banking and Bregje de Best and James Roddy co-heads of global corporate banking.

The changes are the latest in a series of shakeups this year after Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon named Troy Rohrbaugh and Jenn Piepszak co-heads of commercial and investment banking.

Read more: JPMorgan Shakes Up Top Ranks, Spotlighting Three Executives

The new “franchise strengthens connectivity across these teams and enables us to deliver the power of the firm to help our clients succeed," Petno and Gori wrote in the memo. The pair also said Achintya Mangla, who had been overseeing equity capital markets, will leave the New York-based firm.

Blessing was previously co-head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while Horine was head of investment banking for North America. Foley was global head of debt capital markets, and Aiyengar had been global head of mergers and acquisitions.

Simmons was JPMorgan’s head of middle-market banking and specialized industries, de Best was co-head of global corporate derivatives and Roddy was global head of corporate-client banking.

(Corrects title in final paragraph)

