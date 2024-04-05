JPMorgan Promotes Banking Executives Under Petno, Gori
JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Doug Petno and Filippo Gori promoted a handful of executives in its expanded global banking unit, the latest in a series of management moves across the biggest US bank’s Wall Street operations.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Doug Petno and Filippo Gori promoted a handful of executives in its expanded global banking unit, the latest in a series of management moves across the biggest US bank’s Wall Street operations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message