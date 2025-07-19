JSW Cement to Hit Markets in August with ₹4,000cr IPO at ₹20,000cr valuation
The company will file an updated red herring prospectus with the market regulator by this month-end, the people added on the condition of anonymity. It had filed a draft RHP last August.
MUMBAI : After finishing a slew of meetings with institutional investors in road shows, JSW Cement has finalized plans to launch its ₹4,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) in the first week of August, two people with knowledge of the development said.