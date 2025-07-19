JSW Cement to Hit Markets in August with ₹4,000cr IPO at ₹20,000cr valuation

As per the DRHP filed in August with market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), JSW Cement’s IPO will see a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale or OFS. Half of the ₹4,000-crore target will be through issue of fresh shares. Another ₹2,000 crore is planned through the OFS component, in which existing investors AP Asia Opportunistic Holding, Synergy Metals, and SBI are likely to participate.