JSW One aims to become profitable this year, eyes IPO by FY28
Summary
The B2B online marketplace targets ₹ ₹50,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the next 3 years. GMV is the total monetary value of all the products sold on a platform. The company clocked a GMV of about ₹12,500 crore in FY25 on its platform with a revenue of about ₹4000 crore.
Mumbai: JSW One Platforms, the Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate's B2B digital marketplace, looks to break even this fiscal year and plans to go public by FY28, Gaurav Sachdeva, the company’s joint managing director and chief executive officer said on Thursday.
