JSW Steel plans capex of 25,115 crore

“We are now embarking on the next phase of growth with the newly approved capex plan of ₹25,115 crore. This capital will allow us to augment our crude steel capacity at Vijayanagar by 7.5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), enhance and digitize our mining capabilities and infrastructure in Odisha and help us set up a state-of-the-art colour-coated facility in Jammu & Kashmir – to support local demand and development in the state," Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of JSW Steel said in the annual report.

