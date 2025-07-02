JSW, Vedanta, Adani and others explore battery, critical mineral biz with Japan
The JSW Group said that it was implementing a three-stage plan to build a battery plant in the country and was looking for suppliers to partner with. This first stage of 20 GWh annual production capacity is expected to become operational during 2025-2027.
New Delhi: Representatives from top business houses in India including the JSW Group, the Adani Group, Reliance Industries and Vedanta on Wednesday met with an industry delegation from Japan to explore partnerships in the battery supply chain and critical minerals business.