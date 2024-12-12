In a 24-page suicide note, Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash claimed that his wife and her family's harassment drove him to death. Subhash's family seeks justice amid claims of corruption in the legal system and fears that legal biases may deter men from marriage.

A Bengaluru techie's suicide that shook the nation continues to make headlines with new developments in the case. Atul Subhash, the man who alleged that he suffered years of harassment, was found hanging lifeless at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 34-year-old techie first came into the spotlight after a 24-page purported death note surfaced giving horrific details of what he alleged was years-long harassment that brought him emotional distress. In the note, he held his wife, her family and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh responsible, all of whom coerced him to take the extreme step. "Justice is due" are the words that were written on the placard which was found in the room where Atul Subhash allegedly ended his life.

According to police, a case of abetment of suicide was registered on Tuesday against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag and uncle Sushil, PTI reported. According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the couple got married in 2019 and had their son the following year. However, troubles started to brew, and his wife registered a case against the techie in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Demanding justice for Atul Subhash, his brother said that he wanted this country to have a legal process through which even men could get justice. Alleging corruption in the system, he added, "I want strict action against those sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues, how will people expect justice."

According to the brother's statement, justice can be ensured only when the system is corruption-free, when every party is heard equally, and when arguments are based on facts. According to him, denial of justice would lead to a situation in which people may become afraid to get married. "Men may start feeling that if they get married, they will just end up being an ATM for vending money," he was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

Atul Subhash recorded an 80-minute video on Rumble before taking the extreme step over the estranged marriage where he explained the circumstances behind his decision. According to Subhash's uncle Pawan Kumar, the harassment was not limited to extortion of money, he was also humiliated by his wife and the judge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pawan Kumar alleged that the techie was giving his wife money for the maintenance of their four-year-old son to the best of his capacity and said, “He was losing the case (filed by his wife). He was being tortured. They (wife and family) were constantly demanding money from him."

Levelling allegations against Subhash's wife and her family for 'minting' money, Kumar said, "His wife even said that he should commit suicide if he cannot pay the amount to which the judge also laughed. This really hurt him," reported PTI. The family demanded ₹40,000 per month initially. This amount was doubled later and went on to increase to a whopping ₹1 lakh.