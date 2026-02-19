US judge orders Trump administration to restore slavery-related exhibits in Philadelphia by Friday

A federal judge has asked the Donald Trump administration to restore 34 slavery-related panels at the President's House in Philadelphia by Friday. The exhibit of nine people enslaved by George Washington at his former home on Independence Mall was removed by the National Park Service last month after Trump's executive order to "restore truth and sanity to American history."

The Trump administration had defended the move, saying American monuments or memorials should "focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people."

Advertisement

Judge sets Friday deadline for exhibits restoration Senior US District Judge in Philadelphia Cynthia Rufe issued an order on Monday to restore the exhibits, but did not set a timeframe for it. On Wednesday, Rufe, who was appointed by former President George W Bush, set the deadline for the restoration to Friday, even as the Justice Department has appealed her order.

The administration on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal with the 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals, also based in Philadelphia. It argued that it alone can decide what stories are told at National Park Service properties.

'Does not have power to disassemble history' In her order to restore the exhibits, Rufe compared the Trump administration to the totalitarian regime in English writer George Orwell's dystopian novel 1984, which revised historical records to align with its narrative. She said the federal government does not have the power “to dissemble and disassemble historical truths.”

Advertisement

“If the President’s House is left dismembered throughout this dispute, so too is the history it recounts,” Rufe wrote in the 40-page opinion. “Worse yet, the potential of having the exhibits replaced by an alternative script — a plausible assumption at this time — would be an even more permanent rejection of the site’s historical integrity, and irreparable.”

A day later, an Interior Department spokesperson said it had planned an alternative display “providing a fuller account of the history of slavery at Independence Hall."

Removal of Philadelphia slavery exhibits On 22 January, the National Park Service removed a series of exhibitions memorializing the slaves who George Washington kept at the first Presidential Residence during his terms in Philadelphia.

Following the removal, the City of Philadelphia sued the US Department of the Interior, the National Park Service, and their respective heads, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Acting National Park Service Director Jessica Bowron.

Advertisement