Judge Strikes Down Law Requiring Corporate-Ownership Disclosure
SummaryAn Alabama federal judge ruled the Corporate Transparency Act, a sweeping bipartisan anti-money-laundering law passed in 2021, was unconstitutional, leaving its future uncertain.
