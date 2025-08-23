Who is William Orrick, the federal judge blocking Trump on sanctuary city funding?

US District Judge William H. Orrick III made headlines again this week after blocking the Donald Trump administration from cutting off federal funds to sanctuary cities. The order, issued from his San Francisco courtroom, expanded a prior injunction to now protect more than 30 jurisdictions, including Los Angeles, Boston, Baltimore and Chicago, Reuters reported.

Orrick said the administration’s threat to pull money from local governments that refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement amounted to unconstitutional coercion. “That coercive threat (and any actions agencies take to realize that threat, or additional Executive Orders the President issues to the same end) is unconstitutional, so I enjoined its effect,” he wrote in Friday’s ruling, cited by Reuters.

The case is part of a broader clash between Trump and cities that limit local cooperation with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But the decision has also drawn attention to the judge himself.

Who is William Orrick? Orrick, 71, serves on the US District Court for the Northern District of California. He was appointed in 2013 by President Barack Obama and has handled a wide range of civil and immigration cases out of San Francisco, according to the Federal Judicial Center.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Orrick earned his undergraduate degree at Yale before attending Boston College Law School. He practiced law privately for years, then worked inside the Justice Department during the Obama administration, serving in the Civil Division, cand.uscourts.gov notes. He was confirmed to the federal bench by the Senate in May 2013.

His father, William Orrick Jr., was also a federal judge, appointed by John F. Kennedy in the 1960s. That family legacy, plus decades in both private and public law, has made Orrick a fixture in California’s legal world.

Why his rulings matter The sanctuary cities decision is only the latest flashpoint. Orrick has presided over multiple high-profile immigration and civil rights cases during his tenure. In 2017, he also blocked Trump’s first attempt to strip funding from sanctuary jurisdictions, setting up the appeals battle now playing out.

The White House has not commented on his most recent order, according to Reuters. But with the administration pushing a harder line on immigration enforcement, legal experts expect Orrick’s court to remain a key battleground.

For cities like Los Angeles and Chicago, his rulings have meant that billions in federal dollars cannot be used as leverage to force policy changes. And for Orrick himself, the latest decision cements his role as one of the most consequential judges standing between Trump and his immigration agenda.

