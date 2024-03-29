Judicial inquiry ordered into Mukhtar Ansari's death amid ‘slow poison’ claims
Uttar Pradesh remains on high alert in the wake of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death, which has been marred by his family's allegations of poisoning. Security is heightened in multiple districts and a judicial probe has been ordered into his death.
A judicial inquiry has been ordered by Chief Judicial Magistrate Bhagwan Das Gupta into the death of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday night. The 63-year-old Ansari was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College Hospital in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" and later died at the hospital.