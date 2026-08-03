The health ministry is launching a year-long nationwide campaign—Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan—on Monday to mark the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day. To streamline registration and prevent identity fraud, the government has integrated Aadhaar-authenticated digital pledges directly into the national portal. Mint explains how the initiative attempts to fix two challenges crippling India’s transplant ecosystem.
Mint Explainer | Why India is leveraging Aadhaar authentication for its organ donation framework
SummaryThe Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan campaign to boost organ donor registrations addresses shortages and aims to create a comprehensive national donor registry, streamlining the registration process.
The health ministry is launching a year-long nationwide campaign—Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan—on Monday to mark the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day. To streamline registration and prevent identity fraud, the government has integrated Aadhaar-authenticated digital pledges directly into the national portal. Mint explains how the initiative attempts to fix two challenges crippling India’s transplant ecosystem.
About the Author
Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.
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