Mint Explainer | Why India is leveraging Aadhaar authentication for its organ donation framework

Priyanka Sharma
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 12:06 PM IST
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According to the health ministry, 89,839 patients were registered on the national organ waitlist as of March.(Pixabay)
Summary
The Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan campaign to boost organ donor registrations addresses shortages and aims to create a comprehensive national donor registry, streamlining the registration process.

The health ministry is launching a year-long nationwide campaign—Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan—on Monday to mark the 16th Indian Organ Donation Day. To streamline registration and prevent identity fraud, the government has integrated Aadhaar-authenticated digital pledges directly into the national portal. Mint explains how the initiative attempts to fix two challenges crippling India’s transplant ecosystem.

What is the status of digital donor pledges in India?

The new Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan campaign aims to scale up digital registrations by involving common service centres and gram panchayats across rural and semi-urban areas.

To simplify organ donor registration, the government operationalized a centralized digital portal linked with national digital health registries. An important element of this verification architecture is Aadhaar authentication, which validates the identity of prospective donors and establishes a verified, tamper-proof national donor database.

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“Aadhaar-verified registrations via NOTTO will play a crucial role in creating a secure, transparent and trustworthy donor registry as well as eliminating duplication and promoting coordination among states,” said Dr Goutham Kumar, Consultant–HPB & liver transplant services at SPARSH Hospital in Bangalore.

Since September 2023, more than 559,815 Aadhaar-verified donor pledges have been registered on the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) portal.

Why is the government launching a year-long campaign today?

India faces a severe shortage of deceased organ donors, leaving thousands of end-stage organ failure patients without timely treatment. According to the health ministry, 89,839 patients were registered on the national organ waitlist as of March.

In 2025 alone, 854 patients died while waiting for a matching organ. While 20,019 organ transplants were performed nationwide in 2025, over 80% depended on living donors. Deceased donors accounted for less than 18% of the total transplants, keeping India’s deceased organ donation rate below one donor per million population.

The Jug Jug Jiyo Abhiyaan aims to increase donor pledges by coordinating outreach through the local administration, village councils, educational institutions and healthcare centres to build a national donor registry driven by Aadhaar authentication.

Why are new legal counseling directives being issued to hospitals?

Operational delays and legal disputes present major hurdles to timely organ transplantation. NOTTO has issued an advisory to states and Union Territories following an increase in court cases related to organ donation approvals.

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Litigation often arises due to a lack of awareness among patients, donors and families regarding statutory procedures, approval authorities and appeal mechanisms under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994. States have been directed to ensure registered transplant hospitals counsel living donors and recipients at the initial evaluation stage. Hospitals must explain statutory rules in plain language to prevent avoidable litigation and eliminate administrative delays.

“The government's move to make counseling mandatory and reduce delay in lawsuits is equally vital as these represent some of the biggest hurdles in organ transplants," Dr Kumar said.

What gaps exist in hospital reporting and regional infrastructure?

Compliance and geographic concentration remain critical vulnerabilities. Of 804 registered organ transplant hospitals in India, 217 failed to report data to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Registry portal in 2025. Under statutory rules, state governments hold the authority to take regulatory action against non-compliant facilities.

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Transplant capacity is also unevenly distributed. To expand services in the underserved northern, eastern, and north-eastern states, the central government provides financial grants under the National Organ Transplant Programme to set up state transplant centres, train medical coordinators and establish tissue banks.

“Implementation of necessary awareness campaigns, efficient cooperation with communities, development of task forces of trained coordinators and strict ethical oversight is crucial in order to eradicate false perceptions, inspire voluntary donations and provide equitable access to transplantation services,” Dr Kumar said. "If fulfilled properly, the initiative has a chance to save many lives and improve the organ donation system in India.”

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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