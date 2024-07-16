’Jungle Raj’ in Bihar, RJD slams Nitish after murder of Vikassheel Insaan Party chief’s father, Jitan Sahani

Jitan Sahani murder: A war of words broke out between the RJD allies and the ruling JDU-BJP combine hours after Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani's father, Jitan Sahani, was killed at his residence in Darbhanga, Bihar on Monday night.

RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar led government and accused it of being oblivious to the increasing incidents of crime being reported in the state. Lashing out, he said that the CM might not even know what was going on. “What is going on in Bihar? No day goes by without a murder... The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He might not even know by now that something has happened in the state,” ANI quoted RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav as saying.

The RJD Spokesperson added, "No political leader is safe in Bihar... The system has collapsed. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," said Shakti Yadav the spokesperson of the RJD."

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari also launched a scathing attack BJP JDU government and accused it of running ‘Jungle Raj.’

Demanding answers from the state government and the BJP-led NDA at the centre, the RJD leader said, “Former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani's father has been brutally murdered. This is extremely unfortunate," reported ANI.

Mrityunjay Tiwari alleged that the common man is at the mercy of god if the families of leaders are not safe in Bihar. He added, BJP and NDA leaders “should come out and speak up. This is ‘maha-jungle raj’.”

An Independent MP on Tuesday said, “Many murders have taken place in Danapur and Patna is also witnessing murders in broad daylight. Bihar is in a state of terror right now. I spoke to Mukesh Sahani in the morning. It is sad to see that people’s father, son and sister are not safe,” reported PTI.

What JDU-BJP government in Bihar said? Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar government accused the opposition of playing politics. “The way VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's father has been murdered is unfortunate, brutal and painful,” ANI quoted JDU Leader Neeraj Kumar as saying.

Also read: NEET row turns political in Bihar: From Tejashwi Yadav’s link to Samrat Choudhary’s picture with ’paper leak’ accused Suggesting that an investigation is underway to find the prime suspect, he said, “We urge Tejashwi Yadav to come forward if he knows the accused in any way or if he has any information whatsoever, he should cooperate with the police to ensure justice for Mukesh Sahani's family.”

Union ministers Ramnath Thakur and Giriraj Singh chimed the same rhetoric that the investigation was on and the guilty would be brought to justice. Ramnath Thakur said, "The state government will take action against the accused after investigation...The accused will be certainly caught and punished under Nitish Kumar govt," reported ANI.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, “The accused will not be spared. The State government is taking the matter seriously.”

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary claimed that the government stands with Mukesh Sahani's family and said, "Action will be taken and the accused will be put behind bars."

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin informed ANI that SIT has been formed and the probable causes of murder seems to be personal enmity among other major reasons. He said, “Jungle raj was when the criminals hid in Tejashwi Yadav's residence and operated from there. In our government, the criminals know that they will be punished for their crimes sooner or later.”