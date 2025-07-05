‘Just a simple Buddhist monk’: The Dalai Lama urges for peace, compassion ahead of his 90th birthday

Dalai Lama birthday: Ahead of his 90th birthday, the 14th Dalai Lama expressed gratitude for the celebrations planned in his honour, while urging people to focus on ‘nurturing peace and compassion’.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Sunday, July 6, will mark the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday.

“I am just a simple Buddhist monk; I don’t normally engage in birthday celebrations. However, since you are organizing events focused on my birthday I wish to share some thoughts,” the Dalai Lama posted on X.

The Dalai Lama further added that he will “continue to focus” on his commitments of “promoting human values, religious harmony” and drawing more attention to the ancient Indian knowledge behind the working of mind and emotions.

‘Hope to live another 30 or 40 years’ Speaking at a prayer ceremony at Tsuglagkhang on Saturday, the Tibetan spiritual leader said he hopes to live another 30 to 40 years, and continue serving people.

Amid the sounds of chants, drums and horns, the Dalai Lama led thousands during the prayer and said: “So far, I have done my best and with the continued blessings of Avalokiteshvara (a Buddhist spiritual protector), I hope to live another 30 or 40 years, continuing to serve sentient beings and the Buddha Dharma."

Dalai Lama's future reincarnations On July 2, the Dalai Lama had affirmed that only the Gaden Phodrang Trust—a foundation he established—holds the exclusive authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

The leader's statement rules out any say for China in the process of naming the next Dalai Lama, reported PTI.

Dalai Lama also reiterated that the method for identifying the next Dalai Lama was clearly outlined in a 2011 declaration, which places full responsibility with the Gaden Phodrang Trust and the Office of the Dalai Lama.