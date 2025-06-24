‘Just Bengaluru being Bengaluru’: Commuter’s 3-hour ordeal for 12-km ride strikes a chord online

Bengaluru’s never-ending traffic and public transport troubles are back in focus after a Reddit user’s post about a gruelling three-hour commute for a mere 12-kilometre journey went viral. The post, shared by user @AverageGamer411, has triggered an outpouring of shared frustration from fellow city dwellers.

“Left office at 6 PM. Got home at 9:15. My house is 12 km away. No rain. No protest. No accident. Just Bengaluru being… Bengaluru,” the user wrote, summing up what has become a daily reality for many residents. The post has since garnered over 800 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The user detailed how the usual BMTC bus on their route didn’t show up, and apps like Tummoc or Namma BMTC had no updates. Left with no choice, they hopped onto an alternate bus, only to be dropped midway. What followed was a tiring hunt for an auto- one that involved rejected requests, demands for extra tips on the Namma Yatri app, and eventually, a fare that exceeded the cost of an intercity bus ride.

“‘Optional tip’ is the biggest joke in this city. Meter? LOL,” they wrote, expressing frustration with the unpredictability of Bengaluru’s auto services. “The worst part? I wasn’t even surprised. Just… drained.”

The post ends on a poignant note: “This is supposed to be the startup capital of the country… full of people building tools to ‘solve urban problems.’ You’d think basic commuting would be one of the first things we’d figure out. Instead, we’ve normalised this chaos.”

Many users in the comments echoed similar experiences, highlighting how Bengaluru commuters have come to expect delays and prepare themselves mentally—carrying water bottles, chargers, and patience—for the daily battle that is urban commuting.

A user wrote, “One of the greatest blunders in this city is that the most crowded places haven't been connected by metro, and god knows when that'll even happen!”

Another user wrote, “And top IT companies force you to work from office and 70 hours. Modern-day slavery is becoming a reality.”

“We keep fighting over languages and whatnot while the real fight is with the system. Paying taxes gets you nothing. Unfortunate and unfair,” the third user commented on Reddit.

“The bike taxi was somewhat convenient in completing the last mile connectivity. That too stopped. Auto fare was skyrocketing,” the fourth user shared.