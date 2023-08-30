Just Like Tip Prompts, Requests for Donations at Checkout Are Everywhere

That request to round up your bill at the checkout counter for charity is one of the simplest ways to help nonprofits. But consumers are showing signs of fatigue as these tiny appeals for goodwill multiply.

Shoppers aren’t worried about spending a dollar on worthy causes like PetSmart’s efforts to help shelter animals find homes or Costco’s campaigns to help sick kids. They’re tired of chain restaurants and retailers asking for money, especially as a broader array of businesses are also asking customers to tip their employees.

Consumers also complain that they sometimes end up donating more than expected, and that their donations earn tax benefits for companies.

Vastly more donation campaigns now include a round-up component than they did in 2020, according to a report on charity appeals in the checkout line from social impact organization Engage for Good.

Shelly Allhands, a Seattle freelance communications professional, says she’s annoyed by businesses with lots of money asking for spare change. The round-up requests remind ​​her of “millionaires who tell us to use paper straws while flying private jets."

Chris Perry of Falls Church, Va., has worked in nonprofit fundraising for over a decade. He’s worried about the fatigue he’s hearing from would-be donors, and how people are lumping charity round-ups together with tipping. The philanthropic organizations he’s worked with rely on the campaigns to fund as much as half of their efforts, he says.

“We’re asking consumers to pay salaries, fix charities, all these things at the same time when they’re maybe struggling, too," says Perry, citing his work overseeing donations at the Children’s Miracle Network, a collective of nonprofit children’s hospitals. He now does the same for low-income home-repair organization Rebuilding Together.

Still, he says, “The money that comes in is substantial, and there’s a lot of flexibility in how nonprofits can use it."

Round-up’s spread

One reason for the campaigns’ growing popularity: They work.

Round-up initiatives, now found everywhere from stores to movie theaters and casinos, can raise millions in weeks. Stop & Shop’s campaigns for breast-cancer research and food-security efforts garner between $1 million and $2 million in a month, says Jennifer Barr, who oversees the grocery chain’s charitable giving.

U.S. companies raised more than $749 million from consumers at checkout in 2022, a 24% increase from 2020, according to Engage for Good.

Yet people are growing weary of being asked, data shows.

The number of consumers who said they donated to a charity at the register is down steeply over the past two years, according to a 1,000-person survey by corporate-philanthropy software company Accelerist. It dropped from 80% in 2021 to 59% in 2023.

About 73% of shoppers said they feel neutral or positive about being asked for a donation at checkout as of this year, according to Accelerist, down from 85% in 2021.

Perry says he understands consumers’ skepticism. “I wish I could stand there at the checkout on every single one and say, ‘I promise you, this is going to where you think it’s going to,’ " he says.

He’s never had a corporate partner donate less than 100% of the money it raises, he says. Most also donate substantial sums—often millions—themselves.

Bad experiences

Sometimes people who decide to give a few cents to charity end up donating more than they planned.

Ashley Mason almost always tapped “yes" on the pin pads’ charity prompts. Then she noticed after multiple visits to Rite Aid within a week that all her receipts were for full dollar amounts, even when she hadn’t opted to round up.

The clerk told Mason she had enrolled in automatic donations to KidCents, a program run by the Rite Aid Foundation, rather than the one-time donation she had intended.

“No big deal," Mason thought—until store employees told her they couldn’t change her selection. After calling the drugstore chain’s corporate office and searching Reddit for solutions, she says she gave up and moved her prescriptions to CVS.

“You know how to get me to enroll and take my money, but you don’t know how to get it to stop," says Mason, a government contractor in Stevensville, Md.

A Rite Aid spokeswoman says KidCents donations support children in need. Customers wanting to unenroll can contact Rite Aid’s customer-care team at 1-800-RITE AID, she says.

A federal lawsuit filed last year in New York against CVS alleges the company used customer donations at checkout to fund a $10 million corporate philanthropy pledge to the American Diabetes Association. The complaint was brought by a New York state resident who donated to CVS’s in-store campaign.

A CVS spokesman said the company had filed a motion to dismiss the suit. “Obviously, upon signing, CVS didn’t assume an unconditional $10 million debt to the ADA," CVS said in its motion. If customer donations don’t meet the $10 million threshold, CVS says it will make up the difference.

Who gets tax benefits?

Internal Revenue Service rules generally allow businesses to use consumer donations to earn tax write-offs, though not every company with a checkout campaign uses the tactic. Stop & Shop says it doesn’t earn any tax benefits from customer donations.

Tax benefits apply to whichever entity makes the direct donation to the qualified public charity, IRS representative Raphael Tulino says. That means customers are eligible only when their pin pad donations go straight to a nonprofit, as is the case with PetSmart’s PetSmart Charities.

Jesy Herron, who works in development for a Cincinnati video agency, says she appreciated the extra opportunities to give during the pandemic, and didn’t sweat the impact of a few pennies on her taxes.

After a recent week in which she encountered more than a dozen of the requests, however, she hit a breaking point. She says she feels worse deciding not to donate while her kids are with her.

“I need them to understand this isn’t mom being a jerk. It’s wanting to decide as a family where we donate rather than have a company decide for us," she says.

Instead of rounding up spare change, the family has been assembling grocery bags for local Ukrainian refugee families. She estimates they’ve spent about $750 over the past few months—and loves that she gets to see the delivery trucks drive away.