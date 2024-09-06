Justice Alito Reports $900 Concert Tickets, No Trips in Latest Filing

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reported in a new financial disclosure that he took no trips in 2023 paid for by another person or organization, but he did accept concert tickets from a German socialite.

Bloomberg
Published6 Sep 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Justice Alito Reports $900 Concert Tickets, No Trips in Latest Filing
Justice Alito Reports $900 Concert Tickets, No Trips in Latest Filing

(Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reported in a new financial disclosure that he took no trips in 2023 paid for by another person or organization, but he did accept concert tickets from a German socialite. 

The federal judiciary released Alito’s report on Friday. It showed that he accepted $900 concert tickets as a gift from Gloria von Thurn and Taxis, but didn’t disclose the performer. He didn’t report earning any outside income. 

Alito was the only justice who requested a 90-day extension on his 2023 financial disclosure. The filing comes after a year of Supreme Court ethics controversies, including heightened scrutiny of Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas’ relationships with billionaire benefactors. 

In last year’s filing, Alito declined to disclose details about a trip with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, who paid for private travel for Alito in 2008, according to a report from ProPublica. Alito said last summer that he didn’t have to disclose that trip under the court’s rules at the time. 

QuickTake: Behind Biden’s Call for Changes to the Supreme Court

Thomas this year disclosed that Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow paid for his travel expenses for several trips, including a cruise in Indonesia aboard Crow’s yacht and a trip with Crow to an exclusive California retreat for men. Thomas also included details about previous trips in last year’s financial disclosure.

Alito’s disclosure shows he continues to own stock in more than two dozen individual companies. He is the only Supreme Court justice with significant stock holdings in individual companies. The others are mostly invested in mutual funds. 

Alito faced criticism over the past year when he declined to recuse himself from a pair of cases involving the 2020 presidential election. Democratic lawmakers asked him to do so after the New York Times reported that flags associated with election deniers were flown in front of two of his homes. He later said his wife flew the flags and he didn’t know they were associated with the election. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 11:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJustice Alito Reports $900 Concert Tickets, No Trips in Latest Filing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue