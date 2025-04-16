Second Dalit to become Chief Justice of India – who is Justice BR Gavai? Know top judgements, 5 interesting points

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to become the next Chief Justice of India, with his swearing-in scheduled for 14 May 2025. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna Wednesday wrote to the Union Law Ministry, naming Justice B R Gavai, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.
Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, Justice Gavai, 64, will take over as 52nd Chief Justice of India after the retirement of the current CJI Khanna, and remain in office till November 23, 2025.
Justice Khanna will retire on May 13, 2025.
Notaly, Justice BR Gavai will also retire this year. The Supreme Court judge is set to retire on 23 November, 2025.
The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years.
Justice BR Gavai has contributed to several landmark rulings during his tenure: