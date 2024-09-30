Justice Manmohan: All you need to know about newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Manmohan was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on September 29 in a grand ceremony held at Raj Niwas. Let's have a look at his distinguished legal career and early days.

Fareha Naaz
Published30 Sep 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Justice Manmohan taking oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on September 29.
Justice Manmohan taking oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court during a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on September 29.(HT)

Justice Manmohan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Sunday, September 29. The 61-year-old judge took an oath to the office at Raj Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath during a ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

Justice Manmohan took over as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on November 9, 2023, following the elevation of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Delhi High Court gets new Chief Justice: 10 Key facts about Justice Manmohan
Also Read | SC dismisses Amit Goenka’s plea against Bombay HC order in Shirpur Gold case

All you need to know about Delhi High Court Chief Justice

Early life

Born into a well-to-do family in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan pursued his education at Delhi's Modern School, Barakhamba Road. The 61-year-old Chief Justice is the son of the late Jagmohan, a bureaucrat turned politician who has served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Also Read | Mumbai traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid and take on September 23

Career

After obtaining a BA (Hons.) graduate degree in History from Hindu College, one of the prominent colleges of Delhi University, he pursued an LL.B. from the University of Delhi's Campus Law Centre.

At 25, he enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. After practising primarily in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi, he served as a Senior Panel Advocate for the Government of India in the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India. His areas of expertise range from civil cases to criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark, and service litigation.

In January last year, Justice Manmohan was designated Senior Advocate by the High Court of Delhi. Important cases that he is known for include Dabhol Power Company, Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter, Claridges Hotel dispute, Modi family in addition to Gujarat Ambuja Cement’s sales tax and Fatehpur Sikri encroachment issue.

Notable achievements

On March 13, 2008, Justice Manmohan was appointed as an additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi and became a Permanent Judge on December 17 of the following year. Notably, he was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on November 9 of last year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJustice Manmohan: All you need to know about newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.80
    02:48 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.3 (1.38%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.60
    02:48 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.08%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.95
    02:48 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.77%)

    NTPC share price

    443.25
    02:48 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    5.7 (1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    949.55
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    68.4 (7.76%)

    Eris Lifesciences share price

    1,341.05
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    72.85 (5.74%)

    JM Financial share price

    150.30
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.55 (5.29%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    1,111.00
    02:37 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    54.5 (5.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.