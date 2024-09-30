Justice Manmohan: All you need to know about newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Manmohan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Sunday, September 29. The 61-year-old judge took an oath to the office at Raj Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath during a ceremony attended by several dignitaries, including Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena.

Justice Manmohan took over as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on November 9, 2023, following the elevation of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Supreme Court.

All you need to know about Delhi High Court Chief Justice Early life Born into a well-to-do family in Delhi on December 17, 1962, Justice Manmohan pursued his education at Delhi's Modern School, Barakhamba Road. The 61-year-old Chief Justice is the son of the late Jagmohan, a bureaucrat turned politician who has served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

Career After obtaining a BA (Hons.) graduate degree in History from Hindu College, one of the prominent colleges of Delhi University, he pursued an LL.B. from the University of Delhi's Campus Law Centre.

At 25, he enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi. After practising primarily in the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Delhi, he served as a Senior Panel Advocate for the Government of India in the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India. His areas of expertise range from civil cases to criminal, constitutional, taxation, arbitration, trademark, and service litigation.

In January last year, Justice Manmohan was designated Senior Advocate by the High Court of Delhi. Important cases that he is known for include Dabhol Power Company, Hyderabad Nizam’s Jewellery Trust matter, Claridges Hotel dispute, Modi family in addition to Gujarat Ambuja Cement’s sales tax and Fatehpur Sikri encroachment issue.