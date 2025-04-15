In charts: What is jamming the wheels of justice?
SummaryOver 50 million cases are pending in courts, and a significant portion of these cases are stuck for years. Representation of women, SC and ST is far from satisfactory. A large number of undertrials are waiting for their day in court. Mint delves into the complexities behind the alarming statistics.
India’s justice system is broken, with cracks in its pillars far from fixed. While India has made steady progress in strengthening the structural capacity of the justice delivery system, the gap between policy and implementation remains, according to the latest edition of India Justice Report 2025 released on Tuesday. The report, which analysed data across the four pillars of justice—police, prisons, the judiciary, and legal aid—showed that the southern states are better at delivering justice even as some shortfalls are visible.