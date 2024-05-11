Justice Thomas Criticizes ‘Nastiness and the Lies’ He’s Endured

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decried “the nastiness and the lies” he and his wife Ginny have “had to endure” in recent years.

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas decried "the nastiness and the lies" he and his wife Ginny have "had to endure" in recent years.

"There's certainly been a lot of negativity for my wife and I in the last few years," Thomas said Friday at a conference of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Point Clear, Alabama. "But we choose not to focus on that."

Thomas was the focus of controversy over Supreme Court ethics in 2023, after reports emerged that he accepted luxury travel via yacht and private jet from billionaire businessman and conservative political donor Harlan Crow without disclosing the gifts publicly. The justice also sold real estate including his childhood home in Georgia to Crow and failed to include those deals in his annual financial disclosures. ProPublica received a Pulitzer Prize on May 6 for its role in uncovering the financial connections.

The Supreme Court for the first time adopted a code of conduct in November, but it said the policy mostly affirmed existing principles around judicial ethics. It also opted against a system for receiving and investigating public complaints that applies to other federal judges.

Moderating Thomas’ Q&A-style talk on Friday was Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, previously a law clerk for Thomas who became one of nation’s youngest federal judges when then-President Donald Trump appointed her in 2020.

The American Bar Association rated her as not qualified at the time because of her limited experience, but she narrowly won Senate confirmation to the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida. She drew praise from conservatives in 2022 for striking down the Biden administration's pandemic-era mask mandate for airline travel.

