Hours after an alleged incident of recovery of a pile of cash at the official residence of its sitting judge Justice Yashwant Varma and reports of his transfer, the Supreme Court has clarified that the collegium action was not linked to the case.

Terming it a case of “misinformation”, the Supreme Court said the proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court was “independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.”

The top court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

“The proposal for transfer of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, who is the second senior most Judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the Collegium, to his parent High Court i.e. the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, where he will be ninth in seniority, is independent and separate from the In-house enquiry procedure.”

High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya would submit a report to CJI Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added. Following its examination, the court would proceed for "further and necessary" action.