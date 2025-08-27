Justices Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi elevated as judges of Supreme Court

The Central government, on Wednesday, gave a nod to the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Pancholi to the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court, has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, but has been functioning with only 32 judges. Now, with Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Pancholi's elevation filling up the two vacancies, the apex court will once again function at full strength.

How were the judges elevated? In a meeting held on August 25, the Collegium comprising of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, and BV Nagarathna, had made the recommendation to elevate Justices Aradhe and Pancholi.

Justice Nagarathna, however, had strongly dissented on the proposal to elevate Justice Pancholi to the Supreme Court, mentioned a report by Bar and Bench.