Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber are making headlines as speculation about tensions between the two are doing the rounds. Almost after six years, their relation seems to be strained, and rumours are rife that the couple has major issues.

Amid the escalating drift, it is likely that the situation may soon head to a $300 million divorce. As the marriage seems to be falling apart, Hailey Bieber is facing increasing pressure from friends who are "urging her to leave" Justin Bieber. This comes after Justin Bieber allegedly displayed "unacceptable behavior."

A close source to the couple informed The US Sun that Hailey is embroiled in a difficult marriage almost since its inception. “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage,” the insider was quoted as sharing. “She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon,” the source said.

Concerned about the Hailey’s emotional and mental state, her friends are pressing her to leave the 30-year-old singer.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber marriage Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Bieber tied the knot in 2015, after dating each other for a few years. Hailey decided to marry Justin after he vowed to stay away from substance abuse, as per media reports. The couple have a child named Jack Blues Bieber who was born last year. It seems like substance abuse has taken the toll and is the reason behind escalating tensions.

Discussing the tensions in Justin and Hailey's marriage, a source close to the couple said, "Hailey agreed to be with Justin in 2015 after he promised to stay clean and sober. Seeing him struggle now, especially as a new dad, is very worrying for her. She fears that if he continues down this path, it might bring her down too," reported National Enquirer.