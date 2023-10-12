The ongoing war in the region has garnered widespread attention, with Hamas militant group launching an attack on Israel on Saturday. The attack involved firing on multiple locations, taking hostages and causing numerous casualties with Israel launching counter attacks responding with airstrikes that have resulted in extensive damage and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza.

Kylie Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis, too posted messages of support or concern on social media, with some posts later being removed due to inaccuracies or controversies.

Kylie Jenner posted a message of support for Israel, when the Hamas militant group first attacked Israel. The post was from the Instagram account @standwithus and its caption read, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel," which also included the flag of Israel. However, just like Bieber, Jenner deleted the post later, reported UNILAD.

Jamie Lee Curtis similarly posted 'terror from the skies' with a photo from the conflict on Instagram. She deleted the post as soon as she learnt that the image showed suffering of Palestinian children in Gaza.

