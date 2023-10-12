Justin Bieber takes down Instagram post with image of Gaza and ironical caption, ‘praying for Israel.’ Here is how social media reacted to this error

Justin Bieber, the famous Canadian singer, expressed his concern over the ongoing Israel- Palestine war via an Instagram post. In the post, he stated that he was 'praying for Israel' and included an image from the war front. However, the image he used that was sourced from Associated Press depicted a devastated section of the Gaza Strip, reported The Daily Beast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, he removed the image and replaced it with a plain background while maintaining his 'praying for Israel' message.

In a separate post, Bieber stressed his stance against villainising all Palestinians or Israelis and expressed concern for the families affected by the violence. He posted, "To vilianize [sic] all Palestinians or all Israeli people to me seems wrong." He further added, “I’m not interested in choosing sides, but I am interested in standing with the families who have been brutally taken from us." Although he deleted the image swiftly, some of his around 300 million followers noticed the initial post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media user on X expressed their disappointment, with one user describing it as embarrassing and stated, “Just embarrassing. If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then don’t talk at all."

Another user reiterated, “Justin Bieber posting 'praying for israel' using a picture of a destroyed Gaza is actually insane." A third user highlighted the gap between celebrity understanding of the issues they support. He stated, "This just shows that most celebrities literally have NO idea what they’re supporting/posting/talking about."

The ongoing war in the region has garnered widespread attention, with Hamas militant group launching an attack on Israel on Saturday. The attack involved firing on multiple locations, taking hostages and causing numerous casualties with Israel launching counter attacks responding with airstrikes that have resulted in extensive damage and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Joe Biden issues warning to Iran on Gaza situation, says 'Be Careful' Kylie Jenner and Jamie Lee Curtis, too posted messages of support or concern on social media, with some posts later being removed due to inaccuracies or controversies.

Kylie Jenner posted a message of support for Israel, when the Hamas militant group first attacked Israel. The post was from the Instagram account @standwithus and its caption read, "Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel," which also included the flag of Israel. However, just like Bieber, Jenner deleted the post later, reported UNILAD. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jamie Lee Curtis similarly posted 'terror from the skies' with a photo from the conflict on Instagram. She deleted the post as soon as she learnt that the image showed suffering of Palestinian children in Gaza.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!