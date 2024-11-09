Justin Trudeau acknowledges Khalistani problems in Canada, says not all Hindus are Modi supporters; ‘Many are…’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to the presence of Khalistani supporters in the nation, but said not all of them represent the Sikh community. He also went on to say there are Hindu supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Canada, but they also do not represent the Hindu community as a whole in Canada.

Such an acknowledgement by Trudeau vindicates India's stand that the Canadian government is harbouring pro-Khalistani elements.

"There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. There are supporters of the Modi government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians as a whole," Trudeau said, while addressing the Indian community during Diwali celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill.

Trudeau's remarks came amid escalating tensions between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Relations between the two countries became strained in September 2023, when Trudeau accused Indian agents of being involved in Nijjar's death. New Delhi had rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd" and “baseless".

Nijjar, a wanted terrorist by the Indian government, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.