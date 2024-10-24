Justin Trudeau gets warning from party MPs amid Canada-India row: ‘Start listening, step down by Oct 28 or…’

  • Ruling Liberal MPs have warned Canadian PM Justin Trudeau of ‘consequences’ if he does not step down by October 28

Updated24 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
Justin Trudeau gets warning from party MPs amid Canada-India row: ‘Start listening, step down by Oct 28 or…’
Justin Trudeau gets warning from party MPs amid Canada-India row: ‘Start listening, step down by Oct 28 or…’(AFP)

Amid the worsening India-Canada diplomatic relations, that recently saw both countries expelling each others' top diplomats in relation to an investigation of the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, ruling Liberal MPs have warned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of “consequences” if he does not step down by October 28.

Some lawmakers in Justin Trudeau's own Liberal Party have reportedly asked the leader not to run for a fourth term with one MP, Ken McDonald, asserting that the prime minister needs to “start listening to the people”. Some Liberal MPs have said that Justin Trudeau must “leave by October 28”.

“What was happening there ... is really about MPs telling the prime minister the truth, whether he likes to hear it or not,” Trudeau ally and Immigration Minister Marc Miller said after the meeting. Justin Trudeau admits Canada had no evidence against India regarding Nijjar killing, says ‘clear indications…’

According to an AP report, three Liberal MPs said they were among over 20 lawmakers from the party who signed a letter urging Trudeau to step down before the next election. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp said 24 of the party's 153 legislators had signed a letter calling on Justin Trudeau to go.

Most Liberals, however, extended support to Justin Trudeau while recommending that the prime minister takes the feedback seriously. After the meeting, a smiling Justin Trudeau insisted that the party was “strong and united,” and that he will lead the Liberals into the next election likely scheduled for October 2025 end.

Trudeau's Liberals recently suffered upsets in special elections in two districts in Toronto and Montreal that the party has held for years, raising doubts about Trudeau’s leadership. The Liberals trail the opposition Conservatives 38% to 25% in the latest Nanos poll.

The federal election could come any time between this fall and October 2025. The Liberals must rely on the support of at least one major party in Parliament as they don't have the majority of seats.

(With agency inputs)

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 08:36 AM IST
