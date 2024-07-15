Justin Trudeau greets Diljit Dosanjh before the singer kicks-off with his show in Canada: ‘A guy from Punjab can make….’

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, said that he stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh ‘good luck’ for his show. a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power

Fareha Naaz
First Published15 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, said that a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums.
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, said that a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums.(Justin Trudeau @X)

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, July 15, said that he stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh “good luck” for his show.

Justin Trudeau, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Diljit Dosanjh good luck before his show.”

Hailing the singer, the Canadian Prime Minister added," Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power."

In response, the singer posted, “Thank You So Much Sir.. it was an Honor to Have You.”

(This isa developing story, check back for latest updates)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 06:50 AM IST
HomeNewsJustin Trudeau greets Diljit Dosanjh before the singer kicks-off with his show in Canada: ‘A guy from Punjab can make….’

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.000.00
    Chennai
    73,972.000.00
    Delhi
    74,771.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue