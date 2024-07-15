Hello User
Business News/ News / Justin Trudeau greets Diljit Dosanjh before the singer kicks-off with his show in Canada: ‘A guy from Punjab can make….’

Justin Trudeau greets Diljit Dosanjh before the singer kicks-off with his show in Canada: ‘A guy from Punjab can make….’

Fareha Naaz

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, said that he stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh ‘good luck’ for his show. a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, said that a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums.

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, on Monday, July 15, said that he stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh “good luck" for his show.

Justin Trudeau, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, “Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Diljit Dosanjh good luck before his show."

Hailing the singer, the Canadian Prime Minister added," Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power."

In response, the singer posted, “Thank You So Much Sir.. it was an Honor to Have You."

(This isa developing story, check back for latest updates)

