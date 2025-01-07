Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he would step down in the coming months after nine years in power. He added that he would stay both as prime minister and Liberal head until the party chooses a new leader to take it into the next election, which must be held by late October this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justin Trudeau Resignation LIVE Will the Canadian Prime Minister leave office immediately? No he will not leave the office immediately. Trudeau will remain as Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party for the time being. Unlike in countries such as Australia, where party leaders can be replaced quickly by legislators, Canadian leaders are selected through special leadership conventions, which can take several months to organise, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Trudeau also asked the party to start the process of choosing a new leader.

Sharing an update, Liberal president Sachit Mehra said “Today, Justin Trudeau announced his intention to resign as Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. In accordance with the Liberal Party's Constitution, I will call a meeting of the National Board, to be held this week, to begin the nation-wide democratic process of selecting a new leader of the Party."

“"Liberals across the country are immensely grateful to Justin Trudeau for more than a decade of leadership to our Party and the country. After winning the leadership in 2013, Mr. Trudeau rebuilt our Party, making it the most open and inclusive movement in Canadian politics - and leading us to a majority government in 2015, and consecutive mandates in 2019 and 2021 to move Canada forward for everyone."

"As Prime Minister, his vision delivered transformational progress for Canadians, including with the Canada Child Benefit and $10-a-day child care, Canada's first-ever national climate plan, support that saved businesses and helped Canadians through a once in a generation global pandemic, and the establishment of dental care and universal pharmacare. We thank him for his service to Canada, and we look forward to his continued leadership until a new leader is chosen."