Justin Trudeau affirms ‘One India’ as Canadian policy as diplomatic rift widens

Amid strained India-Canada relations and ongoing diplomatic row, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed his country's belief in “One India,” saying that Canada's official policy is to defend the territorial integrity of India, unlike a few who advocate otherwise.

“My position and Canada's position is to defend the territorial integrity of India. 'One India' is official Canadian policy, and the fact that there are a number of people in Canada who advocate otherwise does not make it Canadian policy,” he said while testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference in federal electoral processes and democratic institutions on Wednesday.

Referring to “deep people-to-people ties” with India, Trudeau said Canada doesn't want to be in this situation.

“We don't want to be in this situation of picking a fight with a significant trading partner with whom we have deep people-to-people ties and a long history and are fellow democracies,” Trudeau added.

India and Canada each expelled the other's ambassador and five other top diplomats after the Centre said its envoy had been named among “persons of interest” following the 2023 murder of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau said the Canadian government is seeking India’s help to find out if the alleged interference and violence was done either by a rogue element or directed by someone higher up in the government.

He had no definite answer when asked if the alleged interference was a rogue element or authorised by the responsible members of the Indian government.

However, the Canadian PM said, “It seems like folks within the Indian government have decided to create violence and unlawfulness in Canada as a way of demonstrating the point that they are trying to make that there is violence and unlawfulness in Canada and I think that is exceptionally egregious as an approach to as a neighbour, a sovereign democracy.”

Reiterating that Canada is not looking to provoke or create a fight with India, Trudeau said, “The Indian government made a horrific mistake in thinking that they could interfere as aggressively as they did in the safety and sovereignty of Canada, and we need to respond in order to ensure Canadian's safety.”

“What other steps we will take will be determined in due course, but every step of the way, our single overarching priority is ensuring that we are keeping all Canadians safe,” he added.